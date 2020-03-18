Greece stops movement of refugees in camps for fear of coronavirus | Greece News

Greece has imposed restrictions on the movement of refugees and migrants living in overcrowded camps on its islands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

For the next 30 days, people living in camps will be allowed to temporarily leave the facility only in small groups, every hour between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. (05: 00-17: 00 GMT), to obtain food and supplies from nearby cities and towns. the migration ministry said on Wednesday.

Only one person from each family can leave the camps.

Greece had already banned newcomers to the camps since March 1.

Refugees and migrants who arrived at its coasts after that date will be transferred to the continent in the coming days. Visitors also cannot enter, the ministry said.

Greece has so far recorded five deaths and confirmed 387 cases of COVID-19, including one on the island of Lesbos, where the overcrowded Moria camp operates.

So far, there have been no cases of infection in any of the camps, the ministry said.

"Protecting public health at any cost, for the benefit of residents on the islands and in the camps, is our priority," said Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi.

More than 40,000 asylum seekers live in refugee and migrant centers on five islands in the Aegean.

The conservative government, which came to power in July promising to toughen migration, wants to replace all existing camps on the islands with new detention centers.

The camps on the islands of Leros and Kos will immediately be converted into closed-type facilities, where entry and exit will be limited, the ministry said. The new center on Samos Island will be smaller than initially planned, he added, to speed up construction.

Last week, Doctors Without Borders (Doctors Without Borders, MSF) urged Greece to immediately evacuate refugees and migrants from the camps due to the high risk of the coronavirus spreading rapidly among people living in overcrowded conditions and poverty.

Border clashes

Meanwhile, clashes broke out on the Greek border with Turkey before dawn on Wednesday, after some 500 refugees and migrants attempted to tear down a border fence and enter Greece.

Greek police said they used tear gas to repel the push south of the Kastanies border crossing. They said that the Turkish authorities also fired tear gas at the Greek border.

An estimated 2,000 refugees and migrants are still camping on the Greek-Turkish border, weeks after Turkey declared its borders open to Europe and encouraged aspiring asylum seekers living in the country to attempt to cross into Greece, a member of the European Union.