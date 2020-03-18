Grandma living with dementia gets a new look and loves it!

With all the uncertainty we have around our current pandemic, it is refreshing to see positive news.

In a video he sent us, you can see an old woman, Mrs. Maebaline, who also suffers from dementia, loves herself and has a new look.

Dressed in a black motorcycle jacket and houndstooth print pants, she was grinning from ear to ear, tossing her new lace front back, with all the joy in the world.

Then you can hear Mrs. Maebaline saying to herself in the mirror, "Girl, you look good! Who are you? I like her. How are you?

She continued,

"Oh, I like this. I like that everything gets up.

When her granddaughter Karla Blair reminded her that she had dressed, Mrs. Maebaline replied, "Did I?"

This is just another reminder to appreciate every moment we share with our loved ones.