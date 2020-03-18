Grand Junction police shoot, kill man who appeared to be armed

%MINIFYHTML337e9986733bd1aee4b1bae050747dba11% %MINIFYHTML337e9986733bd1aee4b1bae050747dba12%

Grand Junction police shot and killed a man who appeared to be armed with a gun Tuesday night after the suspect allegedly threatened minors playing basketball at Orchard Mesa High School with a gun and knife, police said. authorities.

The name of the dead suspect has not been released and authorities have not confirmed whether he was armed with a pistol at the time of the shooting.

A witness called the police shortly after 7 p.m. and reported that a man had brandished a knife and pistol in front of a group of youth playing basketball in high school, a Grand Junction police press release said.

The suspect went to a nearby house in the 300 block of 27 3/8 Road and entered. Police and officers from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office went to the home and attempted to phone him, but did not respond, according to the statement.

Law enforcement officers also yelled at the suspect to leave the house. Authorities sent notifications about the incident to 126 registered addresses in the area, ordering people to "take refuge on the spot," the statement said.

"At one point, the suspect left the residence with what appeared to be a firearm," the statement said.

The suspect did not follow orders and officers shot him, according to the press release.

No officer was injured. They provided assistance until medical personnel arrived at the home. The suspect was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

The Judicial District 21 Critical Incident Response Team will investigate the fatal shooting involving an officer, according to the statement.