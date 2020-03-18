Governor Whitmer points to President Trump's coronavirus response – Up News Info Detroit

Home Local News Governor Whitmer points to President Trump's coronavirus response – Up News Info...

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer pointed to President Donald Trump's coronavirus response on Monday.

In an interview, Whitmer said the president and the federal government must take more action.

President Trump responded on Twitter on Tuesday, saying: "We are pressing her to do the job." I'm with Michigan!

Whitmer replied: "Attack tweets will not solve this crisis. But quick and clear guidance, testing, personal protective equipment and resources would."

