Governor Whitmer points to President Trump's coronavirus response – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer pointed to President Donald Trump's coronavirus response on Monday.

In an interview, Whitmer said the president and the federal government must take more action.

Now that I have drawn your attention, Mr. President: Attack tweets will not solve this crisis. But a quick and clear guide, tests, personal protective equipment and resources would do it. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) March 17, 2020

President Trump responded on Twitter on Tuesday, saying: "We are pressing her to do the job." I'm with Michigan!

Whitmer replied: "Attack tweets will not solve this crisis. But quick and clear guidance, testing, personal protective equipment and resources would."

