Governor Newsom alerts California National Guard – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – Governor Gavin Newsom put the California National Guard on alert Tuesday to prepare to potentially protect local communities in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus statewide.

The National Guard emphasized that Newsom's action is not a mobilization order, it is a notification for the National Guard to prepare for a possible activation.

"Take the time now to prepare your personal equipment, make plans with your family, and identify through your chain of command any issues that need to be resolved," the California National Guard informed its troops.

The National Guard told troops not to report to their units unless explicitly directed by the unit leadership.

Newsom's announcement is the result of its commitment to begin mobilizing state personnel and assets in efforts to fight COVID-19. Under Newsom's direction, the National Guard will conduct humanitarian missions throughout the state, such as distributing food, ensuring resilience of supply lines, and supporting public safety when necessary.

"As Californians make sacrifices in the coming weeks to protect our shared health, we are all grateful for medical service providers, first responders, and National Guard personnel who assist the most vulnerable to COVID-19," he said. Newsom in a statement. "We have the ability to shape our collective future and we will continue to be united as a state."

As Governor, Newsom is the Commander-in-Chief of the California National Guard and in this capacity can be used during natural disasters and other emergencies.