Governor Abbott holds press conference in Arlington after confirmed coronavirus death – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Texas Governor Greg Abbott is holding a press conference in Arlington on Wednesday, the day after Tarrant County confirmed a coronavirus-related death at an Arlington nursing home.

Governor Abbott is accompanied by Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, Commissioner of the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) John Hellerstedt, MD and Chief of the Division of Emergency Management for Texas (TDEM) Nim Kidd.

There are currently no details on possible additional cases of coronavirus at the Texas Masonic Retreat Center in Arlington.

Tarrant County Public Health said an older adult who died Sunday, March 15 tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Tarrant County Public Health said the teams will work closely with the administration of the Retirement Center to evaluate other residents and staff.

There are currently eight confirmed cases in Tarrant County.

