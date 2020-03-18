Governor Abbott allows restaurants to deliver alcohol to food purchases during coronavirus outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Governor Greg Abbott issued an exemption on Wednesday that allows restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverages with the purchase of food to customers, such as beer, wine, and mixed drinks.

The Governor also ordered the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to waive certain provisions to allow manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers of alcoholic beverages to buy back or sell unopened products.

These exemptions are in response to the financial difficulties caused by COVID-19 that has disproportionately affected the hotel industry.

"The state of Texas is committed to supporting retailers, restaurants, and their employees," said Governor Abbott. "These exemptions will allow restaurants to offer better delivery options to consumers during this temporary period of social estrangement."

Under this exemption, effective immediately, restaurants with a mixed drink permit may sell beer, wine, or mixed drinks for delivery as long as they are accompanied by food purchased at the restaurant.

The buyback exemption allows distributors and alcohol manufacturers to buy back excess inventory from restaurants, bars, and clubs affected by event cancellations due to COVID-19.

