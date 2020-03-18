Government checks | FTC Consumer Information

As the Coronavirus has an increasing cost in people's pockets, there are reports that the government will soon send money by check or direct deposit to each of us. The details are still being worked out, but there are some really important things to know, no matter what it looks like.

1. The government will not ask you to pay anything upfront to get this money. No fees. No fees. No, nothing.

2. The government will not call to ask for your Social Security number, bank account, or credit card number. Anyone who does is a scammer.

3. These check reports are not yet a reality. Anyone who tells you they can get the money now is a scammer.

Look, we would normally wait to find out what the payment plan looks like before sending a message like this. But these are not normal times. And we predict that scammers are preparing to take advantage of this.

So remember: no matter what the payment is, only scammers will ask you to pay to get it. If you detect one of these scams, report to the Federal Trade Commission: www.ftc.gov/complaint. We are doing our best to stop these scammers on their way, and your report will help.

Stay up to date with the latest Coronavirus related scams in www.ftc.gov/coronavirus or by sign up to receive these consumer alerts.