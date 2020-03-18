Google employees demand better treatment for hired workers amid the coronavirus crisis

A group of Google employees sent a memorandum to company leadership demanding stronger commitments to protect the most vulnerable members of Google's workforce, primarily its contract workers, during the current coronavirus crisis, according to a report by Business Insider.

The memorandum is written by both full-time employees and contract workers, also known as “TVC” employees for temporary employees, vendors, or contractors. Google has a long-standing reputation for employing large numbers of contract workers that it treats as second-class employees to cut costs and avoid having to foot the bill for the benefits it provides to full-time workers, including access to certain options. transportation and restaurants and other benefits like stock options, paid vacations and premium health care plans.

Google has long been accused of employing a "shadow workforce,quot; of contractors

These workers are not just cafeteria employees, security guards, or those who drive the company's numerous shuttle buses. Google's contractor workforce includes programmers, graphic designers, human resources employees, and all kinds of other office workers, too. The New York Times He referred to these people in an investigation last year as Google's "shadow workforce,quot;, which has grown in recent years to about the same size as the company's full-time employee count.

The coronavirus pandemic is making the divide between Google's full-time and contract workers even sharper. The memorandum circulating internally on Tuesday includes a list of lawsuits. The drafters of the memoranda want strong work-from-home policies for all Google offices and a guarantee of paid time off in the event that workers are forced to stay home due to self-quarantine measures or shelters in the Instead of local government requests, or at the event, his job involved a service that cannot be offered due to office closings and other disruptions to Google's operations.

The note notes that some Google contractors, such as those at the company's Pittsburgh office employed by an independent company called HCL Technologies, have been forced to enter the office, even when full-time Google employees have been first allowed and then instructed to stay home. According to Business Insider, some HCL contractors wore black in a protest in the Pittsburgh office cafeteria on Monday. Participating workers, who are unionized through HCL, publicized the protest before the memo was circulated through their local chapter.

"We know that leadership clearly values ​​the health and safety of our workplaces and communities," says the memo, which began circulating Tuesday. "But when it comes to our,quot; extended workforce, "Google and its contracting agencies are falling short." The memo goes on to say that "Entire offices filled with TVC do not yet have

In a statement to Business InsiderHCL said, "Specifically for our Pittsburgh-based employees, we have already communicated a work-from-home option in consultation with our client, Google. We are enabling a remote working model to maintain your health and safety as the priority in line with our other global efforts around the COVID-19 situation. "

Google also said it approved HCL workers for remote work, but only did so on Tuesday. "We are working closely with all of our supplier partners to increase the ability of their employees to work from home using remote access as quickly as possible," said a Google spokesperson. Business Insider in a sentence. "HCL employees at Google Pittsburgh were approved for remote access today and HCL employees will not be required to enter the Pittsburgh office starting tomorrow."