Google Earth offers virtual tours of major US national parks. USA – Up News Info Detroit

If you are in isolation or quarantined, there may be a shortage of things to do.

Google Earth hopes to ease your boredom with virtual fun

They have added virtual tours of some of the most beautiful places in America.

You can take a tour of the Grand Canyon, Yosemite National Park, or the Florida Everglades.

You'll find a total of 31 national parks available to choose from.

You can find the tours on the Google Earth home page.

