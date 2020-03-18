Home Local News Google Earth offers virtual tours of major US national parks. USA –...

Google Earth offers virtual tours of major US national parks. USA – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Google Earth offers virtual tours of major US national parks. USA - CBS Detroit
%MINIFYHTML71cd6dd977152b42be51b714bbc712d111% %MINIFYHTML71cd6dd977152b42be51b714bbc712d112%

(DETROIT Up News Info) – If you are in isolation or quarantined, there may be a shortage of things to do.

Google Earth hopes to ease your boredom with virtual fun

%MINIFYHTML71cd6dd977152b42be51b714bbc712d113%%MINIFYHTML71cd6dd977152b42be51b714bbc712d114%

They have added virtual tours of some of the most beautiful places in America.

%MINIFYHTML71cd6dd977152b42be51b714bbc712d115% %MINIFYHTML71cd6dd977152b42be51b714bbc712d116%

You can take a tour of the Grand Canyon, Yosemite National Park, or the Florida Everglades.

You'll find a total of 31 national parks available to choose from.

You can find the tours on the Google Earth home page.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©