Global markets fall as alarm persists – live updates

World markets plummet as investor concern persists.
World markets fell sharply on Wednesday after a major rally on Wall Street on Tuesday as lingering concerns about the world economy outweighed hopes of a dramatic stimulus package from Washington.
The main European markets opened at least 3 percent lower, after a drop in Asian stocks. Oil futures declined, with Brent crude price below $ 30 a barrel for the first time since 2016. Gold fell, as did bond prices, indicating that investors continued to pull out of a broad range of markets.
Futures markets also indicated that Wall Street would open sharply lower on Wednesday.
The significant drops represented a broad change in sentiment on Wall Street from just hours earlier, when the White House called for urgent steps to inject $ 1 trillion into the economy. The S,amp;P stock index rose 6 percent on Tuesday.
Asian markets initially rose on Wednesday, but investors were unable to maintain momentum. At the end of the day, losses accelerated.
Australia's S & P / ASX 200 Index led losses with a 6.4 percent drop. In South Korea, the Kospi index fell 4.9 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 4.2 percent.
In Japan, the Tokyo Nikkei 225 Index started but ended 1.7 percent lower.
In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.8 percent.
In early European trades, Germany's DAX index opened 3.8 percent lower. London's FTSE 100 Index was down 3.7 percent. In France, the CAC 40 index was 2.6 percent lower.
Philippine stock exchange to resume operations on Thursday.
Philippine financial markets were due to reopen on Thursday, after becoming the first to close due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Philippine stock exchange, which closed Tuesday, will maintain reduced hours, it said in a statement. Other operations, in bonds and in foreign currencies, resumed on Wednesday.
After an emergency meeting that ended Tuesday night, the Philippine government decided to allow the resumption of capital trade and the money market with a lean workforce.
Astro del Castillo, managing director of First Grade Finance Inc., said many investors were still wary of uncertainty and pulled out on the sidelines.
“But the important thing is that we show that we are open and operating. The stock market is an important component of the economy, ”he said. "It is important that we do that. Of course, trade would remain volatile given the uncertainty. "
Wall Street is mobilized when Washington details spending plans.
After suffering its worst day in decades, stocks rebounded on Tuesday when Washington policymakers spoke about plans to try to dampen an economy plunging into a deep recession fueled by the coronavirus outbreak.
The S,amp;P 500 rose 6 percent, recovering from a 12 percent collapse on Monday, which was its biggest drop since 1987.
Still, even if the financial system works well, a daunting economic challenge continues to confront the American economy, as the spread of the coronavirus forces federal, state, and local officials to take simultaneous action that will reduce consumer spending. Such spending represents approximately 70 percent of the United States' gross domestic product.
Even as stocks rose, trading on Tuesday reflected some of these concerns. The best performing parts of the market were traditionally defensive areas, such as utilities and consumer staples, where investors generally hide during tough economic times. Oil prices also fell.
Mnuchin warns that unemployment could approach 20 percent without government help.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned Republican senators Tuesday that the unemployment rate in the United States could approach 20 percent without the intervention of sound economic stimulus measures, according to people familiar with the discussion.
The comments came as Mnuchin was calling on the White House for lawmakers to endorse a $ 1 trillion fiscal stimulus package that would include $ 250 billion in checks sent to Americans suffering from the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic.
Mr. Mnuchin said the unemployment rate could increase by 5, 10 or 15 percentage points if there is no intervention, according to two people familiar with his comments. The unemployment rate currently stands at 3.5 percent.
Monica Crowley, a spokeswoman for Mr. Mnuchin, said the Treasury secretary's comments were not a projection and that because Congress was taking additional steps, she did not believe the unemployment rate would reach 20 percent.
"During the meeting with Senate Republicans today, Secretary Mnuchin used various mathematical examples for illustration purposes, but never hinted that this would be the case," Crowley said in a statement.
Since World War II, the United States has never seen unemployment rise above 11 percent, the level it nearly reached in the recession of the early 1980s. It reached 10 percent, briefly, during the financial crisis. from 2008.
The White House is looking for ways to use smartphone location data in its virus response.
The Trump administration has spoken to large technology companies about how their access to geolocation data from smartphones can aid in the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
At a recent meeting, a group of tech companies discussed using anonymous and aggregated geolocation data to respond to the spread of the virus with the White House and other administration officials, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. They also discussed how that would intersect with user privacy, the people said.
The Centers for Disease Control asked during the meeting about the possibility of using the data to track demand from hospitals across the country, which are expected to be flooded by patients, one of the people said. The conversations were first reported by The Washington Post.
Facebook has also discussed with the US government. USA The maps it produces to track disasters using satellite and census data, said a company spokesman, Andy Stone. It is also working to provide nonprofit groups, which can work with local, state, and federal authorities, with a second set of mapping tools that use smartphone location data that Facebook users can choose to share.
The possible use of geolocation data raises questions about user privacy, especially as policymakers increasingly ask about the power of major technology companies like Amazon, Facebook, and Google.
But the analysis of the aggregated data would be different from aggressive measures to track individual patients using their phones. In Israel, for example, the government has he moved to use cell phone data to retrace the steps of virus patients.
The reports and investigation were contributed by David McCabe, Cecilia Kang, Alan Rappeport, Nicholas Fandos, Jim Tankersley, Jason Gutiérrez, Carlos Tejada and Daniel Victor.