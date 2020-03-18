Global markets fall as alarm persists – live updates

World markets plummet as investor concern persists.

World markets fell sharply on Wednesday after a major rally on Wall Street on Tuesday as lingering concerns about the world economy outweighed hopes of a dramatic stimulus package from Washington.

The main European markets opened at least 3 percent lower, after a drop in Asian stocks. Oil futures declined, with Brent crude price below $ 30 a barrel for the first time since 2016. Gold fell, as did bond prices, indicating that investors continued to pull out of a broad range of markets.

Futures markets also indicated that Wall Street would open sharply lower on Wednesday.

The significant drops represented a broad change in sentiment on Wall Street from just hours earlier, when the White House called for urgent steps to inject $ 1 trillion into the economy. The S,amp;P stock index rose 6 percent on Tuesday.

Asian markets initially rose on Wednesday, but investors were unable to maintain momentum. At the end of the day, losses accelerated.