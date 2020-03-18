Glendale Firefighters to Start Delivering Food to Seniors – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The City of Glendale will begin delivering food to seniors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The city announced Tuesday that Glendale firefighters will deliver "groceries and essential goods,quot; to seniors and others at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

The delivery service will run until the end of March. Those who wish to use the service can call 818-548-4814.

The Glendale Parks and Community Services Department has also developed a contingency plan to continue the city's ongoing Elder Nutrition Program to ensure that older people receive the meals they need. For more details, click here.

With staples like toilet paper and milk flying off the shelves, several major grocery store chains across the region have been setting aside shopping time for seniors to make sure they can get the items they need. Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Northgate Market, Grocery Outlet, Target and Vallarta have been operating senior shopping hours at several of their locations.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease, caused by the coronavirus, is transmitted from person to person through close contact, usually within 6 feet, and primarily through respiratory drops when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. People are likely to be more contagious when they are more symptomatic. Coronavirus can also be spread by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth, nose, and eyes.

