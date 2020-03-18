Glastonbury organizers apologize for canceling coronavirus event

Michael and Emily Eavis announce the heartbreaking news on social media, offering the possibility of withholding their deposit in a bid to secure tickets for next year's event.

Organizers of the UK Glastonbury festival have confirmed that the 2020 event will no longer take place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael and Emily Eavis, who conduct the annual music event at Worthy Farm in Somerset, confirmed in a statement shared on social media Wednesday (March 18, 20) morning that the festival had been scrapped due to the health crisis. global.

"We are sorry to announce this, but we are going to have to cancel Glastonbury 2020," they tweeted. "Tickets for this year will move to next year. Full statement below and on our website. Michael and Emily."

"Clearly, this was not a course of action we expected to take for our 50th anniversary event, but after the new government action announced this week, and in times of unprecedented uncertainty, this is our only viable option," they continued in the statement.

The duo offered their "sincere apologies" to the 135,000 ticket holders affected by the news, and offered the possibility of withholding their deposit in an attempt to obtain tickets for next year's event. Otherwise, refunds will be available until September.

In closing the tweet, Michael and Emily referred to the "serious financial consequences" of the decision on "the crew … charity partners, suppliers, merchants, local owners and our community," adding: We look forward to welcoming you. again these fields next year and until then, we send love and support to everyone. "

Paul MCCARTNEY, Taylor SwiftY Kendrick Lamar He was scheduled to headline the event, which was scheduled for June (20). Dua Lipa, the Pet Shop Boys, Suzanne Vega, Gilberto Gil, Sinead O & # 39; connor, the Maniac Street Preachers, Happy Monday, King's wool, and Mabel were also named as artists, with Diana Ross having been configured to perform in the Sunday Legend Slot.