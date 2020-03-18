Get an exclusive first look at The Forgotten West Memphis Three

True crime fanatics, get ready for your next obsession.
In a new two-night special, The forgotten west of Memphis three, in Oxygen, which begins on Saturday, March 28, former fire chief, fire investigator and host of the Truth and justice podcast Bob Ruff will re-examine an infamous unsolved case: the 1993 murders of three eight-year-old boys, Rama Stevie, Michael Moore Y Christopher Byers.
The children were found brutally murdered in a stream in West Memphis, Arkansas, which would later become the source of a nickname, "the three of West Memphis," given to a trio of teens who were convicted of the crime in 1994. Damien Echols was sentenced to death, Jessie Misskelley Jr. to life in prison plus two terms of 20 years and Jason Baldwin to life in prison. In an exclusive clip from the show, Ruff says this was done "despite any physical evidence linking them to the case."
However, in 2011, the three men were released from prison after being incarcerated for almost 18 years. Why? The discovery of new forensic evidence. All three made statements by Alford, which means they maintained their innocence, but acknowledged that there was enough evidence against them to convict them.
"But if they didn't, who did it?" Ruff says in the clip. "So I am doing my own research now."
It's been 27 years since the murders, but Ruff is ready to focus on the three "forgotten,quot; West Memphis: Steve, Michael and Christopher. With his team, Ruff will use innovative technology and research ideas in hopes of revealing the truth and bringing justice to the children's families.
"In my opinion, there is a complete path of leads that were never followed because they were looking in the wrong place," adds Ruff.
He can also be seen interviewing several people involved in the case, including Echols.
"I want to solve the Steve, Michael and Christopher murders," Ruff says at the end of the preview clip.
For more information on the infamous cold case, see The forgotten west of Memphis three in Oxygen, starting Saturday, March 28 at 8 p.m.
