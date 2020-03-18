Georgian priests bless the city of Tbilisi in an attempt to contain COVID-19 | Coronavirus pandemic news

%MINIFYHTML577c2e9559f4b3b45bfa75a6af589c4511% %MINIFYHTML577c2e9559f4b3b45bfa75a6af589c4512%

The Orthodox Church in Georgia has adopted a unique approach to address the coronavirus outbreak, by sprinkling holy water.

Georgia has detected 34 cases of infection and the priests say they have turned to God to save the country.

They have been driving through the capital to bless residents and travelers.

Robin Forestier-Walker of Al Jazeera reports from Tbilisi.