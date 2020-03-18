Georgia Mother creates Academy Corona Academy ’for her children while their schools are closed

For parents who go crazy with the fifty-seven questions their children have probably already asked them while trapped at home, they may want to take notes. A Georgia mother very quickly decided that her home was not going to be a free city after the coronavirus outbreak caused her children's schools to close.

In the same way that there is structure in her classrooms, Glachelle Barks decided to put some structure inside her home with her own "Corona Academy,quot;, where her sister is the principal, teacher, nurse and counselor.

"My family used to do things like that when we were little, so that's probably where it comes from," Glachelle said. I know that many concerns have arisen with this national emergency, but one of the benefits has been spending more time with loved ones. Take a look at Mrs. G.'s Corona Academy and parents tell us what they are doing with their children during this time.

