Gary Schmidt of Minneapolis identified as a fatality in the Oak Grove accident – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) Gary Jerome Schmidt, 43, was identified as the victim of Tuesday night's fatal accident in Oak Grove.

Police say first responders were called to the 4000 block of Viking Boulevard Northwest at approximately 8:40 p.m. in a report of an accident involving a Toyota Scion. The car was seen to veer off the road and up an embankment, causing it to fly and then become trapped in the trees.

Members of the Oak Grove Fire Department secured the car so that rescuers could try to free Schmidt, who was the sole occupant. A medical helicopter was called to transport Schmidt from Minneapolis, but he was pronounced dead at the scene before he arrived.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.