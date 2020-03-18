Gary Neville Says NHS Staff Will Use Both His and Ryan Giggs' Hotels Free of Charge | Football news





Gary Neville made the announcement via video message

Gary Neville has announced that the two hotels he owns in part with former Manchester United teammate Ryan Giggs will be available free to NHS workers.

Hotel Football, located near Old Trafford, and The Stock Exchange in the city center are owned by the couple through their group GG Hospitality.

Chelsea confirmed Wednesday morning that NHS staff will use the Millennium Hotel at Stamford Bridge to help with the coronavirus outbreak.

Sky Sports Neville, a soccer expert, has said they will do the same, with the plan in place starting Friday to help accommodate medical workers.

"For the past week we have been in consultation with health services in the Manchester metropolitan area, in particular the University of Manchester NHS Foundation Trust," Neville said in a video posted on social media.

"Our 176 beds will be occupied by workers from the National Health Service and medical professionals from Friday onwards.

"It is at this time that I believe that our entire industry needs to show solidarity, not only for our staff in these uncertain times, but obviously for those who are most in need of accommodation in the coming months."

"It is something that we are delighted to have reached an agreement with. It will work for free and our staff will operate the hotels normally.

"Health workers will be able to stay there at no cost in the coming months when they need isolation away from family members who may be affected by what is happening."

"Stay safe and we wish you all the best."

