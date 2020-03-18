Galaxy Note 20 will have even faster storage than the Galaxy S20 – BGR

Samsung has started manufacturing the industry's first 512GB UFS 3.1 chip, a storage solution aimed at high-end smartphones like the upcoming Galaxy Note 20.

The new storage chip will support write speeds three times faster than the Galaxy S20's UFS 3.0 storage.

Samsung says that a 100GB transfer will take only 90 seconds, compared to more than four minutes for UFS 3.0 memory.

Most of this year's flagships will support 5G connectivity, which will significantly improve data transfer speeds once 5G networks are in place. That kind of upgrade means that various other components need to be upgraded so that users can take advantage of a faster device overall, and that includes RAM and flash storage.

We've already seen phone manufacturers employing LPDDR5 RAM in phones this year, which should make a big difference going forward. Many of them will adopt faster flash storage, and Samsung has just announced that it is ready to mass-produce the kind of fast storage that faster phones will require. This UFS 3.1 storage is likely to power the Galaxy Note 20 later this year.

Samsung's new 512GB eUFS 3.1 storage is the industry's first flash storage option. The chip will support sequential read and write speeds of up to 2,100MB / s and 1,200MB / s, respectively, meaning the Galaxy Note 20 will be even faster than the Galaxy S20.

Samsung's Galaxy S20 series ships with built-in UFS 3.0 storage, which supports the same write speeds as UFS 3.1 flash memory, but is almost three times slower when it comes to sequential write speeds.

What that means in the real world is that data transfers of 100GB of data will only take approximately 1.5 minutes on UFS 3.1, compared to more than four minutes for UFS 3.0 storage. Samsung says the speeds are similar to what you'd find in an ultrathin laptop, which is an incredible feat for smartphones. Samsung can also pack up to 512GB of storage this fast on a smartphone – UFS 3.1 will also come in 128GB and 256GB varieties.

Samsung says in its press release that it started volume production of the fifth-generation V-NAND storage in China "to meet storage demand across the entire flagship and high-end smartphone market," without revealing which devices the new 512 GB UFS 3.1 chips. The Galaxy Note 20 series is likely to be one of this year's phones to make use of faster storage, although Samsung has not yet officially announced it.

The upcoming OnePlus 8 series is also a potential candidate for new UFS 3.1 storage, as OnePlus has quickly adopted the new storage standards in previous years. Last year's OnePlus 7 Pro included UFS 3.0 storage, just like the Galaxy Fold, while Samsung's Galaxy S10 only had UFS 2.1 flash memory. Fold's delay made the OnePlus phone the world's first phone to ship with faster storage. The Galaxy Note 10 that followed was also shipped with UFS 3.0 chips inside.

Image Source: Mr. Mikla / Shutterstock