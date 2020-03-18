Gala 2020 Met is postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

As you already know, the coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic by the WHO a few days ago. Furthermore, it is also worth noting that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, addressed the nation once again.

He said the guidelines for fighting the coronavirus are in effect for 15 days, but that the new virus could lurk until July or even August.

As a result, it looks like the Met Gala 2020 has just been canceled and The Shade Room has more on the matter.

‘As many people around the world continue to work in social distancing due to #coronavirus. Many important events that have been planned months in advance are still being canceled, the last event is 2020 #MetGala, "wrote TSR.

The Shade Room went on and reported that Met the Met Gala is known as the biggest night out of fashion, as many people can't wait to see their favorite celebrities close the carpet as they try to follow the theme that occurs every year. However, it appears that the annual event, which was scheduled for May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, is being delayed. "

TSR cited information from Vogue and revealed that because the Center for Disease Control and Prevention says we should avoid meetings of 50 or more people for the next few weeks, the museum has decided & # 39; in deference to this guide , all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed. "

Someone said, "It wasn't the last Met Gala like yesterday, though." When time goes by, "and a follower posted this:" It's a bit of a charity event, "celebrities only help increase media coverage."

Many people have chosen to remain isolated in their homes these days to help authorities contain the virus as much as possible.



