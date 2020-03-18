Fund Manager Proposes DAWN Vs FANG Shares (Domino’s, Activision Blizzard, Walmart, Netflix) As Coronavirus Coverage – Deadline

Referring to the commonly cited social media technology power pack called FANG (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google), a fund manager has tweaked a new stock combo he calls DAWN as a solid bet during a Coronavirus-induced collective crash.

"It's always darker before dawn," Strategic Wealth Partners chief Mark Tepper said on CNBC Commercial nation segment. While people wait, for life to normalize, they can order pizza from Domino’s, play Activision Blizzard video games, load toilet paper and ramen noodles from Walmart, and watch TV shows or movies on Netflix, which runs through both groups.

%MINIFYHTMLa906014b31dd80becc6884ae291a7b4513% %MINIFYHTMLa906014b31dd80becc6884ae291a7b4514%

Activision Blizzard is the company behind the Call of Duty, Candy Crush, World of Warcraft and Overwatch franchises.

%MINIFYHTMLa906014b31dd80becc6884ae291a7b4515% %MINIFYHTMLa906014b31dd80becc6884ae291a7b4516%

"This is all you do when you don't want to leave your house, and right now, it's where we're headed," said Tepper. FANG's other actions – Facebook, Amazon, Google – could be pressured by an advertising pushback.