Friends meeting delayed due to coronavirus

HBO Max is planned friends The special meeting will have to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The special was supposed to be filmed next week, but that has been postponed like most productions for now.
The special reunion was slated to premiere alongside the HBO Max release in May. Now, filming will likely be delayed until at least May, according to Variety, so we'll have to settle for the 10 seasons of Friends eating again while we wait for the special to happen.
The unscripted special, which was confirmed by HBO Max in February, will meet Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew PerryY David Schwimmer along with creators Marta Kauffman, Kevin BrightY David crane. It is supposed to be filmed on the show's original sound stage at Warner Bros Studios.
friends Teams up with hundreds of other Hollywood productions to shut down for the safety of the cast and crew amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Warner Bros, which produces friends, released a statement last week on the situation.
"With the rapidly changing events related to COVID-19, and as a precaution, Warner Bros. Television Group is stopping production of some of our more than 70 series and pilots currently in filming or to begin," they said. "There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority. During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control, as well as local officials and public health professionals in every city where our productions are based. "
