Friends meeting delayed due to coronavirus

Our friends It may not be there for us yet, but it is for the good of all of us.

HBO Max is planned friends The special meeting will have to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The special was supposed to be filmed next week, but that has been postponed like most productions for now.

The special reunion was slated to premiere alongside the HBO Max release in May. Now, filming will likely be delayed until at least May, according to Variety, so we'll have to settle for the 10 seasons of Friends eating again while we wait for the special to happen.

The unscripted special, which was confirmed by HBO Max in February, will meet Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew PerryY David Schwimmer along with creators Marta Kauffman, Kevin BrightY David crane. It is supposed to be filmed on the show's original sound stage at Warner Bros Studios.