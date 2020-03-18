French Open postponed until September with tennis & # 39; other grand slams in limbo

The French Open has been postponed and will be played in September and October, tournament organizers announced.

The coronavirus pandemic has meant that the male ATP and female WTA tours have been suspended, with no indication of when tennis can resume.

That meant that the original dates of the French Open from May 24 to June 7 seemed incompatible with the possibility of organizing the Grand Slam.

Tournament organizers said the clay court tournament in Paris would continue from September 20 to October 4.

A statement issued by Roland Garros officials said: "The current containment measures have made it impossible for us to continue with the originally planned dates."

"Everyone is affected by the public health crisis related to COVID-19. To guarantee the health and safety of everyone involved in the organization of the tournament, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) made the decision to hold the 2020 edition of Roland Garros from September 20 to October 4, 2020 ".

FFT President Bernard Giudicelli confirmed that the decision had been a reaction to the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

France is currently blocked, according to large parts of Europe.

Giudicelli said: "We have made a difficult but courageous decision in this UNPRECEDENTED situation, which has evolved enormously since last weekend. We are acting responsibly and we must work together in the fight to guarantee the health and safety of all,quot; .

Qualifying for the French Open would have started in the week before the tournament, and with just two months up to that point, it seemed unimaginable that Paris was ready to host the event.

The Roland Garros statement added: "The current containment measures have made it impossible for us to continue our preparations and, as a result, we are unable to hold the tournament on the originally scheduled dates."

"To act responsibly and protect the health of its employees, service providers and providers during the organization period, the FFT has chosen the only option that will allow them to keep the 2020 edition of the tournament while joining the fight against COVID -19 ".

Rafael Nadal is the reigning men's champion and will seek a 13th French Open title this year, with Australia's Ash Barty as the defending champion.

With the French Open postponed, Wimbledon will be the next Grand Slam to be played, with a start date of June 29.