Frank Caliendo exploits the impression of Morgan Freeman, narrates the departure of the Patriots by Tom Brady

The "Voice of God,quot; has spoken about Tom Brady's departure. More or less.

Frank Caliendo has been known for his football impressions, with Jon Gruden and John Madden featured, while he recently added Tony Romo to his lexicon of impersonations. But Caliendo also does a good job mimicking Morgan Freeman's velvety pipes.

Caliendo's talents were on display after Tom Brady's announcement that he would take his talents elsewhere, with Freeman's impression of Caliendo center stage.

A complete transcript of the soliloquy:

"However, sometimes it makes me sad. The thought that Tommy is possibly gone. I have to remind myself that some birds are not meant to be caged. Their feathers, regardless of age, are too bright. And when it flies away, The part of you that knows it was a sin to lock them up, rejoices. But still, the place you live in is so much more boring and empty than they are gone. I guess I'm only concerned about the possibility of missing my friend Tom. " .

The music, the ominous photo, the mix of Freeman's voice at first, is too good.

If that sounds familiar or familiar to you, it's because the narration is a play about Ellis "Red,quot; Redding at the end of the classic movie "The Shawshank Redemption,quot;. Here is the original monologue, for the sake of comparison.

Still, there are probably many who feel the way Freeman of Caliendo feels, losing his friend Tom.

(Brooks was here.)