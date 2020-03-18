France Galop admits the possibility of reprogramming Classics | Racing News

France Galop officials are already considering having to reprogram this year's classics due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The French racing governing body announced on Monday the suspension of all meetings between March 17 and April 15, as the country tries to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.

The 2000 and 1000 French Guineas at ParisLongchamp will not run until May 10, with the French Derby and French Oaks at Chantilly even later in the calendar, scheduled for May 31 and June 14, respectively.

However, France Galop CEO Olivier Delloye is willing to plan ahead in case a further delay is required.

When asked if those major races could be rescheduled if necessary, Delloye told Sky Sports Racing: "Yes, most likely. That is the type of work being done with the France Galop team."

"They are building some different scenarios, depending on when the races can resume, and on what date we can set the main classics on the calendar, and what kind of races we could present."

"It is being resolved. I cannot say more at the moment, because it is in the preliminary stages, but that is one of the priorities on the table at the moment."

Delloye admits that, like their counterparts in Britain and Ireland, coaches, owners and breeders in Ireland are concerned about the financial impact of canceling the races.

He added: "We suspended the races until mid-April, since it corresponds to the dates indicated by the French Government, when it decided to close all bars and restaurants and public activity.

"Obviously we don't know if we will be able to resume racing at that stage. Only the next few days and weeks will give us an adequate indication of our ability to resume racing."

"There is a mixture of understanding and also concern (of the riders). People need their horses to run and people are not necessarily in a healthy financial situation, so every day without racing is a day when people they lose money, and can't really afford it.

"People are concerned about the duration of the crisis and wondering when races can resume."

"There is no negative reaction for the racing authorities, as everyone understands that there is no other option but to stop running at the moment, but they are very concerned about their own situation."