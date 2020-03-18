France cautiously explores treatment with coronavirus based on antimalarial drug – BGR

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi said it is ready to help the government with millions of doses of a drug that could help treat 300,000 coronavirus patients.

The Plaquenil test against malaria showed that the COVID-19 virus disappeared after six days in 75% of patients in a limited study.

The government said the results were promising, but need to be validated by more extensive independent trials before proceeding further.

Staying at home and washing hands are two simple things we can all do to give hospitals the time they need to treat severe cases of coronavirus and the authorities the time they need to obtain critical medical supplies (ventilators and COVID test kits). -19) and obtain measures that will shore up the economy when this ends.

At the same time, researchers need time to carefully study the virus, to understand how it works and how it can be defeated. Doctors in Australia have published a study showing how the immune system kills infections, while several laboratories around the world are working on vaccines. On top of that, doctors are experimenting with all kinds of medications that could speed patients' recovery. One of them is a flu medicine from Japan called favipiravir (Avigan), which showed promise in China. Another even more surprising potential treatment for COVID-19 is hydroxychloroquine (Plaquenil), which France is currently considering for future trials.

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi said it was ready to offer the government millions of doses of Plaquenil, which could treat up to 300,000 patients, Agence France-Presse reports. A limited study showed promising results in Marseille, France, where Professor Didier Raoult treated 24 patients with COVID-19 with the drug. Six days after starting Plaquenil therapy, the virus disappeared in 75% of cases.

Sanofi said AFP is ready to work with the French health authorities to confirm the results obtained by Raoult.

The French government said the trials will be extended to more patients, as there is no scientific evidence to support the findings of the first trial. The new trials will be conducted by an independent team of researchers, while others recommended caution until more studies are available. Apparently, therapy with Plaquenil, a drug that is also used to treat autoimmune diseases like lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, could have unwanted effects, including overdose.

"I have taken note of the results and have given permission for a larger trial to be started by other teams as soon as possible in a larger number of patients," said Health Minister Oliver Veran. He said he hoped the new evidence would consolidate Professor Raoult's findings, but added that "it is absolutely critical to base any public health policy decision on validated scientific data and validation processes, which cannot be negotiated with." Veran warned a few days ago against the use of ibuprofen and other NSAIDs to treat symptoms of COVID-19, a move that sparked some controversy in the following days, as other medical professionals said more studies are needed to back up these initial conclusions.

Separately, Sanofi is working on a coronavirus vaccine and created a fund to support further research by the Public Assistance-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP).

