Fox Offers Local Broadcasts, Fox News to All Pay TV Subscribers Regardless of Package – Deadline

Fox Corp. said it partnered with pay TV dealers to offer unlimited access to Fox News and Fox TV broadcasts to people regardless of the specific packages they subscribe to.

Fox said it will also leverage its own distribution platforms to broadcast the Fox News Channel and stations for free through a variety of streaming options. Fox News will be available for free on FoxNews.com, the Fox News app, Fox.com and the Fox Now app, the 29 Fox owned and operated stations will be available for free on Fox.com and the Fox Now app.

"Our greatest duty as a company is to provide the people and communities we serve with information and analysis to help educate and protect them during dangerous times," said Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

Last week Fox launched CoronavirusNOW.com, a free site with breaking news, live feed updates and interviews with health officials. It is partnering with the Ad Council and the National Association of Broadcasters to broadcast public service announcements about coronavirus on their platforms. Fox and Fox News stations are collaborating on a three-minute live report Monday through Friday based on Bill Hemmer with national perspectives, facts and context on the coronavirus.