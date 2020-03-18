Fossil & # 39; Wonderchicken & # 39; reveals ancestor of today's birds

NEW YORK, NY. – A small fossil skull nicknamed "Wonderchicken,quot; is giving scientists a rare glimpse of today's early bird ancestors. It may be the oldest known fossil in this group.

%MINIFYHTMLff7eed4cdf437ab5228e834030543baa11% %MINIFYHTMLff7eed4cdf437ab5228e834030543baa12%

With a face like that of today's chickens and a back like that of live birds, Wonderchicken is "near the bottom of the family tree for modern birds," said Daniel Field of Cambridge University.

He and others announced the finding in a report published Wednesday in the journal Nature. They named the creature Asteriornis maastrichtensis, but let's get on with Wonderchicken.

Found in Belgium, it is between 66.7 and 66.8 million years old. A previously reported Antarctic fossil finding is almost as old, but its precise age and location in the evolutionary tree are unclear. Field said the Belgian skull is a little older.

It appeared as a block of broken rocks with some broken leg bones sticking out. After it was donated to a museum, Field attempted a CT scan to better see those bones. To his surprise, the scan revealed a well-preserved skull within the rock "looking at us from the computer screen."

The leg bones allowed researchers to estimate that the creature was the size of a very small duck, weighing in at just 14 ounces (395 grams). Its legs were long and slender, and it was obviously a shorebird and could probably fly, Field said.

Wonderchicken lived just before the asteroid hit which is blamed for killing many species, especially giant dinosaurs. That suggests that the evolution of the family tree for today's birds was at a very early stage when the asteroid hit, Field said.

Wonderchicken's close relatives survived the cataclysm, and the fossil itself shows some traits that have been proposed as beneficial for survival, Field said. It was small and its legs suggest that it did not live in trees, an important factor since forests were thought to have been devastated by forest fires.

"It was probably also worth not being picky about what you're eating," since there wasn't much on the menu after the asteroid attack, Field said. The Wonderchicken beak shows no signs of a specialized diet, he said.

Non-research scientists were excited.

Kevin Padian, a paleontologist at the University of California, Berkeley, said the fossil provides the best evidence of when and how the earliest ancestors of today's birds evolved.

Genetic studies have suggested that those ancestors appeared tens of millions of years before Wonderchicken, he said. But at this point, the fossil record shows no support for that, and there is no known fossil that is clearly from this pre-Wonderchicken lineage, he said.

Julia Clarke, a fossil bird expert at the University of Texas at Austin, said the fossil "has a lot of information that can begin to add to our picture of the first steps,quot; in the proliferation of live bird species.

The fossils are snapshots, he said, and "right now our photo album has next to nothing,quot; from this period related to birds today. "Any new image is of key importance."

___

The Associated Press Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for all content.