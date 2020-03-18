Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price Announces Updated Emergency Statement – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Amid the spread of COVID-19, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced an updated emergency statement that will take effect at midnight.

Mayor Price originally issued an emergency declaration on March 13 and an amended declaration on March 16. He said the second statement will implement "additional measures to ensure the protection of the general public."

Beginning at 12:01 am on March 19, the city of Fort Worth will be proclaimed a state of disaster and a public health emergency, which will continue for a period of no more than seven days, unless it continues for Fort Worth City Hall.

%MINIFYHTML50c59e22934d73ccd53af63d0185ff5411% %MINIFYHTML50c59e22934d73ccd53af63d0185ff5412%

The city "will take the necessary steps to promote health and suppress disease, including quarantine, examine and regulate hospitals, regulate entry and exit from the city, and fine those who do not comply with city regulations."

The statement also limits the size of meetings to no more than 50 people and orders cancellation of all meetings of more than 50 people until further notice.

However, the statement does not prohibit gatherings of people in multiple separate closed spaces (including separate cubicles) in a single building, such as different floors of a multi-level office, residential building, or hotel.

“As long as 50 people are not present in a single space at the same time. This statement also does not prohibit the use of closed spaces where more than people may be present at different times. during the day, as long as more than 50 people are not present in the space at the same time

time."

Restaurants with or without drive-in or drive-in services may only provide take-out, delivery or drive-in or drive-in services. The declaration also orders the closure of bars, lounges and taverns, as well as theaters and gyms.

The declaration will limit the occupation of the following places to 50%:

Event centers

Meeting rooms and hotel rooms

Retail sales and services

Convenience stores

Plazas

Places of worship

Malls

This 50% occupancy limit does not apply to

Office buildings

Government buildings

Airport and transit facilities

Residential buildings

Grocery stores

Manufacturing and industrial locations.

Non-profit service providers

Airports

Homeless people and emergency shelters.

Day care

Medical facilities.

For more information on how to protect yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.