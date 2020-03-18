Fort Worth firefighters don new equipment in hopes of slowing spread of coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW) – Hoping to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Fort Worth firefighters have made a huge change in the equipment firefighters wear when responding to medical calls.

Starting Wednesday, firefighters will now wear their fire masks with a clip on the respirator cartridge for all medical calls.

If a patient shows symptoms of COVID-19, they will wear a full body Tyvek material suit. And while his mask and suit look like hazardous materials equipment, officials urge the public not to be afraid of them or their equipment.

"It is not because we believe you have something. It is not because we are afraid to treat you. We are doing everything we can to keep you safe and also our first responders," said Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Dirvdahl.

He said 911 operators are also now evaluating callers and asking specifically about COVID-19 symptoms to better prepare first responders.