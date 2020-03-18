Former Raiders safety Karl Joseph to sign with the browns – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX) – The Raiders defensive review in NFL free agency continued on Wednesday. After adding six new defensive players, the team said goodbye to safety Karl Joesph, who will sign with the Cleveland Browns.

Joseph was the fourteenth overall pick in the 2016 draft and made 174 solo tackles in four seasons. He played in nine games in 2019 and then suffered a season that ended with a foot injury in November.

Joseph reportedly has a one-year contract with the Browns.