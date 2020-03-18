Former billiard player Willie Thorne has been diagnosed with leukemia | Billiard News

%MINIFYHTML2cdada0c3906b45d1e9afe3a9637a4d411% %MINIFYHTML2cdada0c3906b45d1e9afe3a9637a4d412%





Willie Thorne says he's fighting leukemia

%MINIFYHTML2cdada0c3906b45d1e9afe3a9637a4d413% %MINIFYHTML2cdada0c3906b45d1e9afe3a9637a4d414%

Former billiard player Willie Thorne has revealed that he has been diagnosed with leukemia.

%MINIFYHTML2cdada0c3906b45d1e9afe3a9637a4d415% %MINIFYHTML2cdada0c3906b45d1e9afe3a9637a4d416%

The 66-year-old Leicester man who was nicknamed "Mr Maximum,quot; revealed on Twitter that he was fighting the disease.

Thorne said, "I realize everyone is having a hard time, mine just got worse. I was diagnosed with leukemia. I am devastated, I am going to start chemotherapy tomorrow."

"I am in Spain, where medical care is second to none. I love you all, Willie x,quot;.

I realize that everyone is having a bad time. Minds got worse. I was diagnosed with leukemia. I am sure I will start chemotherapy tomorrow. I am in Spain, where medical care is, hopefully, a love for everyone. – Willie Thorne (@TheWillieThorne) March 18, 2020

Thorne was a popular figure among billiards fans during the 1980s.

He won The Classic, a prestigious tournament held in Bournemouth, in 1985 and was second in the UK Championship that same year, losing an epic final to Steve Davis.