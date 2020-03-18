Former billiard player Willie Thorne has been diagnosed with leukemia | Billiard News

Last Updated: 03/18/20 7:14 PM
Former billiard player Willie Thorne has revealed that he has been diagnosed with leukemia.
The 66-year-old Leicester man who was nicknamed "Mr Maximum,quot; revealed on Twitter that he was fighting the disease.
Thorne said, "I realize everyone is having a hard time, mine just got worse. I was diagnosed with leukemia. I am devastated, I am going to start chemotherapy tomorrow."
"I am in Spain, where medical care is second to none. I love you all, Willie x,quot;.
Thorne was a popular figure among billiards fans during the 1980s.
He won The Classic, a prestigious tournament held in Bournemouth, in 1985 and was second in the UK Championship that same year, losing an epic final to Steve Davis.
