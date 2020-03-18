Floyd Mayweather's boxing trainer's uncle dies a week after the sudden passing of his baby mom

Twitter

Floyd is reportedly 'deeply excited' for the death of his uncle Roger Mayweather, 58, who dedicated his life to serving as his coach between 2000 and 2012.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. he has lost another of his loved ones. The uncle of former athlete Roger Mayweather, who was also a legendary boxing coach, passed away a week after the death of Floyd's ex-girlfriend and baby mom, Josie Harris.

Confirming the sad news, Floyd Mayweather Promotions' boxing promotion company released a statement via its official Twitter account. "We are saddened by the recent news of Roger Mayweather's passing," he said. "Our hearts go out to the Mayweather family and we will keep them in our thoughts and prayers. We thank you all for the outpouring of love and support during this time. Roger's spirit lives with us forever."

The cause of death is not disclosed. Roger was 58 years old.

Roger, the brother of Floyd Jr.'s father Floyd MayweatherHe was a professional boxer from 1981 to 1999, before dedicating his life to serving as Floyd Jr.'s coach from 2000 to 2012. Under his guidance, his nephew became one of the biggest names in the sport of boxing.

In 2015, Floyd shared about his uncle's deteriorating health, which was attributed to boxing. "My uncle Roger Mayweather has lost a lot of memory of the sport of boxing," said Floyd. "He is only 50 years old, but he appears to be a man over the age of 80."

Floyd has not released a personal statement about his uncle's death, but TMZ Sports reports that he is deeply moved by his death.

This is another loss for Floyd's family after he recently mourned the sudden death of his former Josie. The mother of her three children was found dead in a car at her home in Valencia, California, on Monday night, March 9. He was 40 years old. The cause of death remains a mystery as no drug or suicide evidence was found at the scene. .