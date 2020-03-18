Floyd Mayweather pays tribute to his uncle and coach Roger, who died at 58 | Boxing news

Floyd Mayweather, on his uncle's passion for boxing: "He gave a lot to the sport, which was his first and former love."







Roger Mayweather (right) guided his nephew Floyd for much of his undefeated career in more than 50 fights.

Floyd Mayweather has described his uncle and coach Roger as "one of the most important people in my life in and out of the ring,quot; after his death at age 58.

Roger Mayweather, who won world titles at super featherweight and super lightweight and had 59 victories in a 72-fight professional career spanning nearly 20 years, died Tuesday after a long battle with diabetes.

He also played a pivotal role in Floyd Mayweather's career, guiding his nephew to 34 of his 50 wins, as he became boxing's best pound-for-pound fighter during the 2010s.

In a statement issued by Mayweather Promotions, Floyd Mayweather said: "My uncle was one of the most important people in my life in and out of the ring.

"Roger was a great champion and one of the best coaches in boxing. Unfortunately, his health has been failing for several years and now he can finally rest in peace."

"Roger meant the world to me, my father Floyd Sr., my uncle Jeff, our entire family, everyone at the Mayweather Boxing Gym and everyone. It is a terrible loss for all of us."

Tributes for the former two-weight world champion, affectionately nicknamed the "Black Mamba,quot;, from within the sport, including former opponent Julio César Chávez.

"An opponent in the ring, a great friend, coach and someone outside of him. I regret the loss of one of boxing's greats. I will always have you in my heart," Chavez said on Twitter.

Floyd Mayweather added: "We are grateful for all the love and good wishes that we have already received when word spread about Roger's passing.

"It helps me see that he was able to touch so many people throughout his boxing life, because he gave a lot to the sport, which was his first and former love."