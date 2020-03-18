"Fleabag" Leads Royal Television Society Winners After Online Ceremony – Deadline

Flea bag He was the big winner of the UK Royal Television Society Program Awards yesterday, which was streamed live to nominees and viewers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show picked up the Scripted Comedy Award and the Comedy Writer Award for creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Chernobyl writer Craig Mazin took the drama award, while Channel 5 was named channel of the year.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, the English spin-off of the hit reality series, was named best entertainment show, while Knight Jack It was the best drama series.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson won a female comedy performance for Derry Girls, Y Sex education Actor Ncuti Gatwa won the best male comedy performance.

In the drama categories, the performance awards went to Stephen Graham for The virtues and Tamara Lawrance for The long song

Jane Featherstone, a former Kudos chief and now founder of Sister Pictures, received the Judge's Award.

Comedian Paul Merton hosted the live broadcast ceremony, which was made available through the RTS website.

The RTS Awards recognize UK and international co-productions that took place between November 2018 and October 2019.

“We all face an incredibly difficult time, and we have rightly made responsible changes to the format of the RTS Program Awards. Despite this, we would like to acknowledge the incredible contribution of all of our nominees to UK television production and celebrate our winners, "said outgoing RTS Awards President Wayne Garvie." This is my last year at the position of President of the RTS Program Awards and during my tenure I have been proud to witness outstanding talent in the UK, and I have been repeatedly inspired by creativity across our industry. "