First reported death, cases rise to 80 – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – The first Michigan death from COVID-19 was reported Wednesday along with 15 additional cases of coronavirus. This brings the state total to 80.

The new cases include seven in Oakland County, five in Detroit; one additional in Wayne County and two in Macomb County.

The death was reported by Beaumont Health, who says a man in his 50s died early Wednesday morning.

It happened at Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is set to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus at 4 p.m. Wednesday according to a press release from his office.

