Fire breaks out in Pacoima homeless camp – Up News Info Los Angeles

PACOIMA (CBSLA) – A large fire broke out in a homeless camp near Highway 118 in Pacoima on Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 6:20 a.m. Highway 118 Westbound and San Fernando Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There were no structures threatened and there were no injuries, the fire department said.

The teams struggled to gain access to water in the area due to the proximity of the fire to the highway. The fire was extinguished just after 7 a.m.

Traffic on the highway was affected and drivers were advised to avoid the area.