Fiona Apple talks about her drug use as she prepares to release her first album in eight years

Fiona Apple is preparing to release her first album in eight years, and recently spoke about her career, drug use, past relationships, and the solitary lifestyle that keeps her secluded at her home in Venice Beach, California.

In a long profile in The New YorkerApple, whose real name is Fiona Apple McAfee-Maggart, revealed that it stopped using cocaine in the late 1990s after "an unbearable night,quot; in Once upon a time … in Hollywood director Quentin Tarintino's house.

At the time, Apple was dating Boogie nights director Paul Thomas Anderson, and she says that one night both Tarantino and Anderson forced her to listen to them both "brag,quot; about their many accomplishments.

"Every addict should be locked in a private movie theater with Q.T. and P.T.A. on cocaine, and they will never want to do it again," Apple joked.

The singer, now 42, dated Anderson from November 1997 to June 2000, and now admits the relationship was "painful and chaotic." Apple claims Anderson was "coldly critical," and also described him as short-tempered.

Apple told the magazine on the night of the 1998 Academy Awards, when it says Anderson threw a chair across the room. the Offender The singer says she remembers thinking to herself, "F * ck this, this is not a good relationship." She says she immediately left to go to her father's house, but eventually returned to Anderson.

Apple also accuses Anderson of whispering bad words in their ears when they were at social events, but at the same time it would seem completely normal to everyone else. She made it clear that the director was never physically violent, but she wanted to end the "nostalgia,quot; that fans have for the relationship. Anderson declined to comment for the story.

Apple entered the music scene in 1996 at the age of 17 with its debut album Tidal that featured the song Offender, which earned Apple a Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance. She released her second album When the pawn… in 1999, Extraordinary machine in 2005 and The crazy wheel in 2012.

As for his new album, which is titled Get Bolt Cutters – Apple says the name is a reference to British police procedure The fall, starring Gillian Anderson. In the series, Anderson's character Stella Gibson utters the phrase when he finds a lock on a door that has a tortured young woman behind it.

Fiona Apple has yet to reveal the release date of their new album.



