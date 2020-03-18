Filming came in May for Coronavirus, still on track for HBO Max release – For now – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLe1a3e5826e0b73b3b6a1b515e9fdd5f911% %MINIFYHTMLe1a3e5826e0b73b3b6a1b515e9fdd5f912%

The cast of friends He waited 16 years to get us together for a television special. They will have to wait a little longer. Filming of the untitled without a script friends The special meeting for HBO Max has been postponed until May due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as I understand it.

According to sources, if the new current production date is maintained, the special will still be ready for the release of HBO Max, also slated for May. (The exact release date has yet to be announced, but is believed to be later in the month.)

Given the severity of the health crisis, which halted all Hollywood production in a matter of days, it is currently doubtful that any film or television production could resume in May, although the situation is evaluated week by week and even day by day. . Right now, there are strict federal and state guidelines limiting public meetings to help curb the spread of the virus, which is expected to be in effect for weeks.

Related story Nickelodeon Launches #KidsTogether to Help Children and Families During the Coronavirus Crisis

friends Stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer are set to return to the original soundtrack for the iconic comedy, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank to film the special for meeting, led by Ben Winston. The sextet also serves as executive producers alongside friends Creators Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

The hope is that the special will join the 236 episodes of the Emmy-winning 1994-2004 NBC series, which will be available to subscribers at the HBO Max launch in May. Special is designed to help usher in the beginning friends it is rerun on the broadcaster, which disbursed $ 425 million for the rights to the highly popular sitcom, until recently one of Netflix's biggest hits.

Winston executive produces alongside Bright, Kauffman, and Crane, as well as Aniston, Cox, Kudrow, LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer. Emma Conway and James Longman are executive co-producers. Special greetings from Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television and Fulwell 73 Productions.