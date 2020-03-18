Fans Will Not Receive Refunds On Independent Flights To Euro 2020, Says Simon Calder | Football news

















Travel journalist Simon Calder says that unless you have booked to attend the European Championship matches through a specific tour operator, you will not receive a refund on flights as things stand.

Travel journalist Simon Calder says that unless you have booked to attend the European Championship matches through a specific tour operator, you will not receive a refund on flights as things stand.

Fans who have booked to travel independently to European Championship games this summer have been warned that they are unlikely to receive refunds.

Travel journalist Simon Calder says that if services run as scheduled after the coronavirus pandemic is expected to peak, airlines will only be eager to recoup losses they incur in non-travel periods.

While a race to the final for England would have largely meant fans watching their team play at home, the Welsh fans had to follow Baku and Rome in the group stage.

This year's tournament was delayed 12 months by UEFA on Tuesday in an effort to help contain the global pandemic that has infected more than 200,000.

Calder told him Sky Sports News: "If you have gone through a specialized sports operator and have bought specific packages that include your flights, accommodation and, most importantly, your match ticket, it is very simple.

Welsh fans will have booked to watch their team play two games at the Baku Olympic Stadium this June

"They can't deliver that, you get your money back and that's absolutely fine."

"I suspect that most of us have bought our flights and accommodation separately. I have a ticket for the Finland against Belgium match in Saint Petersburg."

"I managed to cancel the accommodation for a refund, but I am still waiting for what the airline should do. It is quite possible that I will have an unexpected soccer free weekend in Saint Petersburg in June."

Kevin Miles, executive director of the Football Supporters Association, says fan health is more important after the European Championship fell back a year.

"You won't get any kind of refund. It's not entirely clear what the airlines will do, but at a normal time, they would probably say you could get your money back or postpone it."

"Things are not normal. The airlines are under more pressure than they have been since World War II and they have no more courage to say that normal terms and conditions apply."