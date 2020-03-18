Facebook Fixed Bug Blocking Genuine Coronavirus Pandemic Items

Measures against Facebook's disinformation for coronavirus news have already failed, with a system error blocking the transmission of genuine information.

Facebook acknowledged the problem, said that legitimate items that were blocked earlier would be brought back, and fixed the problem.

Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube will continue to fight fake COVID-19 news during the pandemic.

Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook said The New York Times that his company "will take a much tougher line,quot; in disinformation of coronaviruses. If there is anyone out there who should have an idea of ​​how serious the fake news problem is on social media, that is Facebook. The company faced wide criticism after the 2016 presidential election when armies of trolls spread misinformation that went viral. It turns out that Zuckerberg was serious when he said that Facebook will have measures to combat the news of the coronavirus pandemic, but those measures failed spectacularly. An error in the algorithm had an unexpected side effect, blocking the appearance of genuine articles on Facebook along with fake news.

Multiple Facebook users turned to Twitter to report cases where legitimate news articles about the COVID-19 pandemic were blocked on Facebook, including Business Insider, Buzzfeed, The atlantic, The times of Israel, and others. Here are some examples showing the type of errors they got on Facebook:

Facebook did not initially explain what the problem was, and the former Yahoo and Facebook security executive speculated. On twitter What were the anti-coronavirus-fake-news measures that Facebook implemented the causes of the error, combined with Facebook's privacy practices:

It seems like an FB anti-spam rule is going crazy. Facebook yesterday sent content moderators home, which they generally can't (work from home) due to the company's privacy commitments. We could be seeing the start of (machine learning going crazy with less human supervision.

However, Facebook denied that the error was related to its content moderating workforce and the company's Vice President of Integrity, Guy Rosen. managed The matter, also on Twitter:

We're in this: This is a bug in an antispam system, unrelated to any changes to our content moderator template. We are in the process of fixing and retrieving all of these posts.

A couple of hours later, the Facebook executive explained The problem was solved and the censored articles were brought. Apparently, many legitimate posts were removed due to the error:

We have restored all posts that were incorrectly removed, which included posts on all topics, not just COVID-19 related. This was an issue with an automated system that removes links to abusive websites, but also incorrectly deletes many other posts.

Since the first few weeks of the coronavirus outbreaks, we have witnessed a growing wave of fake news online, with many of those viral myths for the wrong reason. We have debunked some of them, but it really is up to tech companies to avoid misinformation in cases like this, be it Facebook, Twitter or YouTube. However, whatever they do, they must ensure that the genuine information reaches billions of people seeking the latest news on the pandemic: The New York Times & # 39; An article on the subject is a recommended read for anyone watching the coronavirus outbreak through social media.