F1 advances summer shutdown amid coronavirus outbreak

Formula 1 brought forward its summer closing, and extended it, after a delayed start to the season amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The shutdown, when teams must cease all auto and race-related activity, generally takes place in August, but has now moved to March and April, and the World Council on Motor Sport approved the change on Wednesday.

It has also been extended from a fortnight to 21 continuous days over the two months, as the sport tries to adapt to the challenges posed by the coronavirus while allowing more flexibility in the schedule.

The move to a three-week close in late April frees August for possible races, which F1 chief Ross Brawn told Sky F1 is a huge possibility.

"In light of the global impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus that currently affects the organization of the events of the FIA ​​Formula One World Championship, the World Motor Sport Council approved a change to the FIA ​​Formula 1 Sporting Regulations 2020, moving the summer closing period from July and August to March and April and extending it from 14 to 21 days, "an FIA statement read.

"Therefore, all competitors must observe a closing period of 21 consecutive days during the months of March and / or April.

"The change was unanimously supported by both the F1 Strategy Group and the F1 Commission."

F1 has had four races canceled or postponed, in Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam and China.

The 2020 season is said to start on May 3 at Zandvoort, although that GP, along with those of Barcelona and Monaco, are in serious doubt.