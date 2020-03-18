Experts say expected gas prices will be cheaper – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – If you have recently filled the pump, you have probably noticed some cheaper prices.

Experts say there is no need to rush for gasoline because prices are only getting cheaper.

AAA says that several states in the south are paying less than $ 2 per gallon.

They expect more states to follow in the coming weeks.

Analysts say this is due to an increase in Saudi Arabia's oil supply and economic fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

So far, Ohio is reporting the biggest drop with prices of 27 cents in the past month.

