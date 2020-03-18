Expecting – Joy Anna Duggar reveals she's pregnant with baby number two after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage

Counting on Star Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth have revealed that they are expecting their second child. The happy news comes nine months after the couple lost a pregnancy due to a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The couple announced their baby news on Instagram, and they also posted a video on their new YouTube channel, Follow the Forsyths.

"Yes, it's true! @ Austin4site and I'm PREGNANT again! It's been a pretty crazy ride these past few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!" Wrote the 22-year-old.

In the video, the couple revealed that they are due the second week of August and also announced that they were going to have a girl.

Duggar and Forsyth were married in May 2017, and exactly nine months later, in February 2018, they welcomed their first child, Gideon. In May 2019, the couple announced that they were pregnant again, but only a few weeks later they told their fans that they had suffered a miscarriage.

The couple released photos from the hospital and told fans that doctors were unable to find the heartbeat when they went to their 20-week ultrasound and revealed their gender.

"We call her Annabell Elise," Duggar wrote on Instagram in July. "Annabell means,quot; God has favored me, "and Elise means,quot; God satisfies. "What a valuable thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus."

The sad news came in the midst of a baby boom Duggar. In 2019, five Duggar women gave birth. In May Jessa and Ben Seewald welcomed their daughter Ivy Jane. In October, cousin Amy Duggar and Dillon King welcomed their first child, a son they named Daxton.

In November Josh and Anna Duggar had baby Maryella, their sixth child, Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell welcomed their second child, a daughter they named Addison, and Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson gave birth to their first child. , a daughter named Bella.

Then in January 2020 John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett welcomed their first child, a daughter named Grace.

Regardless, Joy Anna Duggar has continued to support her family members as they have joined their families.

"It's not that it bothers me that I lost my baby," said Joy-Anna We weekly in November "I'm still excited for them. But do you think, 'What would my baby look like? What would she look like? I was praying that the Lord would help me be excited for them. And I can honestly say that … I'm super excited But I try to ask them a lot how they are, how they feel because this is an exciting time. They have little blessings that they are adding to their family. "

New episodes of Counting on will return to TLC later this year.



