Expect many timelines and drama at This Is Us Season 4 Finale

It is back to the future for We are. The finale of the fourth season, titled "Strangers: Part Two,quot;, revisits the future of the Pearson family. The trailer for the fourth season finale features no dialogue, but offers glimpses of adult Jack Damon (Blake Standik) and its timeline. The title implies that it is a sequel to the fourth season premiere that introduced several new characters, and timelines, to the Pearson family saga.
"We are on many terms,quot;, executive producer Elizabeth Berger he joked in an interview with EW. "We are everywhere in this one."
According to executive producer Isaac AptakerThe episode features baby Jack's first birthday and the family reunion to celebrate in Los Angeles. "But since it's our season finale and our family, there will probably be some setbacks along the way," he joked.
Expect some lingering questions to be tied, including the breakdown between Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kevin (Justin Hartley), while setting the drama to come.
"I think people will be really satisfied. What exactly happened between Kevin and Randall, we will get to that at the end of the end," said Aptaker. "And then we'll add some new questions that people won't see coming, because how could they do it?"
And don't forget, renewed NBC We are until the sixth season.
"In a television landscape with almost 500 original scripted series, there are very few, if any, that have the critical and cultural impact of We are and we couldn't be more proud to bring fans three more seasons of a show that represents the NBC brand so well. " Lisa Katz Y Tracey Pakosta, presidents of scheduled programming at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement in May 2019. "A big thanks and congratulations to our executive producers, cast, and crew who reach new heights each week with the show's inventive and compelling narrative."
