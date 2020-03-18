Expect many timelines and drama at This Is Us Season 4 Finale

It is back to the future for We are. The finale of the fourth season, titled "Strangers: Part Two,quot;, revisits the future of the Pearson family. The trailer for the fourth season finale features no dialogue, but offers glimpses of adult Jack Damon (Blake Standik) and its timeline. The title implies that it is a sequel to the fourth season premiere that introduced several new characters, and timelines, to the Pearson family saga.

"We are on many terms,quot;, executive producer Elizabeth Berger he joked in an interview with EW. "We are everywhere in this one."

According to executive producer Isaac AptakerThe episode features baby Jack's first birthday and the family reunion to celebrate in Los Angeles. "But since it's our season finale and our family, there will probably be some setbacks along the way," he joked.