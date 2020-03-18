EXAM: What do you know about the Pakistan Super League? The | Cricket News





How much do you know about the Pakistan Super League?

The Pakistan Super League was the last cricket tournament to be postponed this week due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The semifinals were due to take place in Lahore on Tuesday, with the final set for the same venue on Wednesday, but games will now be rescheduled.

%MINIFYHTML328892389ce3e19fbec17250bd1ae65d11% %MINIFYHTML328892389ce3e19fbec17250bd1ae65d12%

So to help fans fill the void, Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange has written another one of his questionnaires to test his knowledge of all things PSL.

Try the quiz above and then tweet @SkyCricket To tell us how it went!