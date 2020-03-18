Eva Marcille is showing fans what she has been doing at home amid social estrangement

Eva Marcille shared a couple of new posts on her social media account showing her fans what she's been up to at home amid social estrangement. You may recall that the President of the United States, Donald Trump, recommended this so that authorities and health workers can contain the virus more.

The WHO declared a coronavirus pandemic a few days ago, and it seems that since then hell has broken loose on the planet.

‘GO HERE 👉🏻 @bcmgivesawayy EARN $ 3000 CASH and a 3-piece suitcase set in rose gold! 💰🧳 2 WINNERS! . . 1.Follow everyone @bcmgivesawayy to be eligible. That's!! ✔️. . You don't want to miss this. I promise! It takes 10 seconds to enter! 2 winners !!!! One receives $ 3,000 CASH and the other receives a new 3-piece Rose Gold suitcase set 🎉🙌🏻. . 2. DOUBLE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING: LIKE AND COMMENT on the 3 most recent photos of all accounts @bcmgivesawayy follows (this is not required, it's a bonus entry!) 👊🏻. . NO PURCHASE REQUIRED. The draw ends in 6 days. Winners will be announced at @bcmgivesawayy Official details at www.bluecheckmarketing.com. You must be over 16 to claim the prize. You can have a private account to enter. This is not sponsored, managed or associated in any way with Instagram or any brand, "Eva captioned one of the posts.

Someone said: ‘I entered to win. Good luck to you all! Stay Safe and Stay Smart, "and another follower posted this:" She's super cute … I started following her … Good luck everyone. "

Another commenter posted: "@evamarcille I will enter to win #giveawaycontest,quot; Baby Babygirl and I need this, "and another follower said," Everyone needs to relax, enjoy the little things, and love themselves. "

A fan posted: ‘He did it. Keeping my fingers crossed to win. These gift cards would be a blessing to my family and me right now. "@Evamarcille,quot;.

Someone else wrote an emotional message that you can see below:

‘Stunning absolutely amazing, just seeing this made me cry so much, the fact that people really care. I didn't go in because I think someone is in worse shape than me. My husband passed away and my daughter and I had a very hard time, but I think it is better to give than to receive. God bless you Eva. "

Just the other day, Eva joked and told her fans that she ate all the groceries she bought for these difficult times.

Ad

Tamar Braxton also received comments very quickly, and she also has something to say.



Post views:

0 0