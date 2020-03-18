Eurovision song contest canceled due to coronavirus

In a statement, it has been confirmed that the annual event to be held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, has been suspended due to "the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 across Europe."

The Eurovision 2020 song contest has been canceled as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues.

In a statement shared on the official Eurovision Twitter page, it was confirmed that the May 20 event, to be held in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, had been suspended due to "the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe".

While the organizers said they "explored many alternative options," they acknowledged that "it is impossible to continue the live event as planned."

"We ask people to be patient with us as we work on the ramifications of this unprecedented decision and patiently await more news in the days and weeks ahead," they added, paying tribute to "the entire host broadcasting team in the Netherlands. and our 41 members who have worked so hard to plan this year's event. "

"We are as heartbroken as they are because the Eurovision Song Contest will not be organized in May and they will know that the entire Eurovision family, worldwide, will continue to provide love and support for each other at this difficult time," the statement concluded.

The 2020 edition of the television music event was taking place on May 16 in the Dutch city, after Duncan Laurence won the 2019 competition for the Netherlands with his ballad Arcade.



The news of the cancellation comes just hours after Glastonbury organizers confirmed that the 50th anniversary of the British festival, to be held in June, had also been canceled due to the global health crisis.