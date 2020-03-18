Euro 2021: hosts, qualifiers and your guide to the new European Championship

%MINIFYHTMLf56aa98fb907053759e919f403183d0c11% %MINIFYHTMLf56aa98fb907053759e919f403183d0c12%

the European championship will enter new territory in 2021 with the tournament that takes place in several countries on the continent.

Originally scheduled to take place in June and July 2020, UEFA was forced to postpone the competition due to the seriousness of the World Cup coronavirus pandemic, which swept the world in 2020.

The idea behind the pan-European event was to organize "a party across Europe,quot; to celebrate 60 years since the inaugural tournament (it will be 61 years in 2021) and, for the second time in history, it will feature 24 teams.

Since the competition was held in a variety of countries, there were no automatic qualifiers, and each of the UEFA member countries had to fight to win their place in the final.

The qualification process changed a bit and the introduction of the League of Nations has created some confusion, but fortunately objective it's here to break things down.

Content

Euro 2021 hosts Euro 2021 final Euro 2021 format Euro 2021 teams Euro 2021 tickets Euro 2021 favorites

Euro 2021 hosts

In 2021, the European Championship will be held in 12 different locations in 12 different cities in 12 different nations.

Of the 12 places, they will all organize at least three group stage games and one knockout tie each. The breakdown of places and games can be seen in the table below.

Games country City Stadium Group stage and round of 16 Denmark Copenhagen Parken Stadium Group stage and round of 16 Hungary Budapest Ferenc Puskas Stadium Group stage and round of 16 Ireland Dublin Aviva Stadium Group stage and round of 16 Netherlands Amsterdam Johann Cruijff Arena Group stage and round of 16 Romania Bucharest Nationala Arena Group stage and round of 16 Scotland Glasgow Hampden Park Group stage and round of 16 Spain Bilbao San Mamés Stadium Group stage and quarterfinals Azerbaijan Baku National Stadium Group stage and quarterfinals Germany Munich Allianz Arena Group stage and quarterfinals Italy Rome Olympic Stadium Group stage and quarterfinals Russia St. Petersburg Krestovsky Stadium Group stage, round of 16, semifinals and final England London Wembley Stadium

Why is Euro 2021 celebrated in 12 venues?

The decision to expand the European Championship to encompass the continent rather than being limited to one or two host nations was made by the UEFA Executive Committee in 2012 as a way to commemorate the tournament's 60th anniversary.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, then UEFA General Secretary, explained that "instead of having a party in one country, we will have a party across Europe in the summer of 2020."

"An opportunity like this, to give many cities and many countries the ability to host even a portion of a EURO, is certainly an excellent thing, especially at a time when you have an economic situation where you cannot expect countries to invest in facilities in the way that such an event requires, "Infantino said.

Of course, UEFA and Infantino could not have predicted that a deadly pandemic would spread worldwide in early 2020, something that does not go well with the concept of hosting a tournament in 12 different countries.

Where is the final of Eurocup 2021?

The final of Eurocup 2021 will be held in Wembley Stadium in London, which is home to the England national team, which finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup. The venue, affectionately known as & # 39; The Home of Football & # 39 ;, will also be used for the two semifinal games.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/d1/3a/wembley_yo2h3r3fzsxx18i5nqze9jeyp.jpg?t=-1180259366,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Redeveloped and reopened in 2007, the new state-of-the-art facility has a capacity of 90,000 and has hosted the FA Cup and League Cup finals as well as the Community Shield.

Wembley (in his previous appearance) previously organized the final of the European Championship in 1996 when England hosted the tournament. The original Wembley was also used for the 1966 World Cup final.

Euro 2021 format

As previously mentioned, Euro 2021 will feature 24 teams following UEFA's decision to expand the number of participants from 2016.

The format for the final tournament will be the same as its predecessor Euro 2016, which means that there will be six groups consisting of four teams.

As with Euro 2016, the winner and second place in each group, as well as the top four third-place teams, advance to the round of 16.

When will Euro 2021 start?

Euro 2021 is slated to tentatively start in June 2021, but the viability of the tournament largely depends on external factors, including the overall management of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The decision to postpone the European Championship was made in the hope that other football competitions such as the Premier League, La Liga, etc. complete your calendar.

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal France UEFA Euro 10072016 https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/99/8b/cristiano-ronaldo-portugal-france-uefa-euro-10072016_nllzl7v5gwe71i437ezpvvmox.jpg?t=-690992435,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Euro 2021 teams

Qualification for Euro 2021 incorporated a new system, whereby most teams were classified using the traditional group method and four places were decided through the UEFA Nations League.

The qualifiers for Euro 2021 were held from March 2019 to November 2019, with twenty automatically confirmed teams:

Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and Wales.

The remaining four teams will be decided during the play-offs, tentatively scheduled for June 2020 in case the world manages to stop the spread of Covid-19.

What is the UEFA Nations League?

The UEFA Nations League is a competition for the 55 members of UEFA, which took place for the first time in 2018. It consisted of four different divisions (or & # 39; Leagues & # 39;) and had three stages.

Each League produces a qualifier for Euro 2021, which will be decided by play-offs between the teams that have not yet qualified for the final.

See UEFA's handy visual guide for the process below.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/be/53/uefa-nations-league-euro-2020-qualifying_1dkogu3c2jr2u1vv1dk50nkbyo.jpg?t=-1883954106,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The tiebreaker places are assigned to the winner of each group, but if the winner has already qualified, the berth goes to the next highest ranked, unranked team in that league.

You can read our in-depth explainer for the League of Nations here.

Euro 2021 tickets

The ticket application process for fans of teams that have qualified through the traditional European Championship qualification started in December 2019, while supporters of teams that win the Nations League qualifiers can apply after those games have been decided in June 2020.

Of course, the unforeseen postponement of the tournament until the summer of 2021 complicates matters and UEFA has committed to fully refund the face value of tickets purchased by those who are no longer able to attend the tournament.

The best supporters can do if they have questions or are interested in going is visiting UEFA Ticket Portal and interact directly with the organization.

Irish fans Euro 2016 5 https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/62/d1/ireland-fans-euro-2016-5_197g1izla2k3x1cb6envnd21rr.jpg?t=1494466373,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Who are the favorites to win Euro 2021?

France He will enter the firm favorites of the tournament after winning the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba will continue to be key players within the Les Bleus team.

However, the world champions are in a "group of death,quot;, with the reigning European champions. Portugal and former world champions Germany Both among the favorites.

2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia He could also be in strong contention to win the tournament, with Euro 2021 possibly the last major international tournament for many of his golden generations such as Luka Modric, Ivan Rakitic, Ivan Perisic, Mario Mandzukic and Danijel Subasic.

Other teams expected to do well include Belgium, Spain Y England. Italy Y Welsh I had memorable experiences at the European Championship last time and we expect more of the same, while Netherlands He will try to return to the summit of international soccer after several years in the desert.

Back to the top