Erykah Badu announces live "Quarantine Concert Series,quot;

#Roomies, prepare your group Facetime and four quarters because Erykah Badu is blessing us with a "Quarantine Concert Series,quot;. Responding to some canceled shows, due to the viral pandemic, he slipped some really good news on our IG desks.

Homegirl said the concert will take place from her room, and all we have to pay is $ 1 to see the live stream.

In her video, she stated:

Peace and love! The show must go on. We present the "Quarantine Concert Series,quot; live from my room.

What if we can even choose the songs? We will take a vote and she will conduct the popular poll.

If you've ever been to a live concert in Badu, you know it's lit! Between the "Netflix Party,quot; and this concert series, our #QuarantineAndChill is getting better every day.

As soon as you release the link to the live stream, you know we have gotchu!